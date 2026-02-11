Saltchuk Resources to acquire Great Lakes Dredge and Dock for $1.5b

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Corporation and Saltchuk Resources have entered a definitive agreement for the latter to acquire the dredging services provider. The all-cash transaction is valued at $1.5 billion, with an aggregate equity value of approximately $1.2 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Saltchuk will launch a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the company for $17 per share. Great Lakes noted this purchase price represents a 25 per cent premium to its 90-day volume-weighted average price as of February 10, 2026.

The board of directors of both firms have unanimously approved the agreement, which Great Lakes described as being in the best interests of its shareholders. Saltchuk stated the acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.