Russia's State Transport Leasing Company acquires new inland dredger

Russia's State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) has taken delivery of a new river dredger built by Tsimlyansk Shipbuilding Plant.

The newbuild belongs to the Project Ts490DM1 series of non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) designed for extracting hard soil types. This makes the vessels ideal for dredging inland waterways, particularly in maintaining navigable depths in channels and near dams.

The dredger was built according to a domestic project using mainly Russian-manufactured components. The main function of the vessel is the development of soils at depths of between one and 12 meters.