Russia's State Transport Leasing Company acquires new inland dredger

Russia's State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) has taken delivery of a new river dredger built by Tsimlyansk Shipbuilding Plant.
The newbuild belongs to the Project Ts490DM1 series of non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) designed for extracting hard soil types. This makes the vessels ideal for dredging inland waterways, particularly in maintaining navigable depths in channels and near dams.
The dredger was built according to a domestic project using mainly Russian-manufactured components. The main function of the vessel is the development of soils at depths of between one and 12 meters.
The CSD has an LOA of 65.56 metres, a beam of 10.89 metres, and a displacement of 1,005 tonnes. Power is provided by diesel generators.
Federal river transportation agency Rosmorrechflot will operate the CSD while ownership will remain with STLC.
The acquisition of the Project Ts490DM1 CSDs is part of a broader initiative by the Russian Government to upgrade the domestic civil water transport sector.