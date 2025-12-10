Russian yard launches new river dredger for Rosmorrechflot

Russia's Tsimlyansk Shipbuilding Plant has launched a new river dredger slated for the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot).
Leonid Svinarev belongs to the Project Ts490DM1 series of non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) designed for extracting hard soil types. This makes the vessels ideal for dredging inland waterways, particularly in maintaining navigable depths in channels and near dams.
The dredger was built according to a domestic project using mainly Russian-manufactured components. The main function of the vessel is the development of soils at depths of between one and 12 meters.
Upon completion, the CSD will have an LOA of 65.56 metres, a beam of 10.89 metres, and a displacement of 1,005 tonnes. Power will be provided by diesel generators.
Rosmorrechflot will operate the CSD while ownership will remain with State Transport Leasing Company.
The acquisition of the Project Ts490DM1 CSDs is part of a broader initiative by the Russian Government to upgrade the domestic civil water transport sector.