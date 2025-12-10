Russian yard launches new river dredger for Rosmorrechflot

Russia's Tsimlyansk Shipbuilding Plant has launched a new river dredger slated for the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot).

Leonid Svinarev belongs to the Project Ts490DM1 series of non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) designed for extracting hard soil types. This makes the vessels ideal for dredging inland waterways, particularly in maintaining navigable depths in channels and near dams.