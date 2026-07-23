Port of Santos channel deepening project begins

Brazil's Santos Port Authority (APS) began a project to deepen the navigation channel of the Port of Santos from 15 metres to 16 metres.

Operations authorised under a service order issued to tender winner Jan de Nul do Brasil Dragagem commenced after the authority successfully overturned an injunction that had suspended the bidding process results.

According to APS, the deepening dredging project is designed to expand the operational capacity of the Santos port complex.