Port of Santos channel deepening project begins

Brazil's Santos Port Authority (APS) began a project to deepen the navigation channel of the Port of Santos from 15 metres to 16 metres.
Operations authorised under a service order issued to tender winner Jan de Nul do Brasil Dragagem commenced after the authority successfully overturned an injunction that had suspended the bidding process results.
According to APS, the deepening dredging project is designed to expand the operational capacity of the Santos port complex.
The full scope of the undertaking encompasses environmental licensing, the preparation of basic and executive projects, deepening dredging execution, and up to two years of subsequent maintenance dredging for the new clearance.
Following the issuance of the work order, Jan de Nul initiated environmental impact studies required to obtain an environmental licence from the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources.
The authority indicated that the expected timeframe for completing this first phase is up to 21 months.