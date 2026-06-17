Port of Santos dredging works awarded to Jan de Nul unit

Brazil's Santos Port Authority (APS) announced it has signed a contract on June 12 to dredge and deepen the navigation channel of the Port of Santos to 16 metres.

The project is aimed at expanding the capacity of the port complex and meeting the requirements of the shipping market.

The contract was awarded to the Brazilian unit of Belgian dredging contractor Jan de Nul valued at BRL617.9 million ($121.7 million) over a five-year period. This agreement also includes maintenance dredging of the new channel for a period of two years.