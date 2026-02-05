NMDC Group net profits increase 29 per cent to $1.1b in 2025

NMDC Group reported a 29 per cent increase in net profit for 2025, surpassing the AED4 billion ($1.1 billion) mark for the first period in the company’s history. Revenues reached a record AED 28.8 billion, which the company noted was a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
The UAE market accounted for 81 per cent of total revenue while international markets contributed 19 per cent. Operational efficiencies and a favourable business mix were cited by the group as primary factors for the margin expansion.
The board of directors proposed a 20 per cent increase in cash dividends to reach AED844.4 million for the year. This proposal, which amounts to AED1 per share, is pending approval at the upcoming annual general assembly on February 5.
Awarded projects for the year reached AED19.5 billion, creating a total project backlog of AED57.9 billion. The group pipeline exceeded AED109 billion at the end of 2025 across its various business verticals and geographies.
International expansion included three new projects, highlighted by a first entry into the Philippines through an AED2.2 billion project in Manila Bay. The group also secured an AED0.4 billion contract to construct a new marina in Salalah, Oman.
NMDC Energy was awarded an EPC contract valued at AED4.2 billion for a subsea gas pipeline project in Taiwan. NMDC Infra expanded its domestic footprint through NMDCCC, which is a joint venture focused on onshore oil and gas solutions in the UAE.
The infrastructure division recently acquired a 51 per cent stake in Spain-based Lantania Aguas. NMDC stated this acquisition provides the group with entry into the European market and an AED2 billion backlog in the water sector.
The group confirmed it intends to enhance assets and refine its business model through the use of artificial intelligence. Strategic objectives remain focused on driving revenue growth by reinforcing market positions both locally and internationally, the group stated.