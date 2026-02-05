NMDC Group net profits increase 29 per cent to $1.1b in 2025

NMDC Group reported a 29 per cent increase in net profit for 2025, surpassing the AED4 billion ($1.1 billion) mark for the first period in the company’s history. Revenues reached a record AED 28.8 billion, which the company noted was a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The UAE market accounted for 81 per cent of total revenue while international markets contributed 19 per cent. Operational efficiencies and a favourable business mix were cited by the group as primary factors for the margin expansion.

The board of directors proposed a 20 per cent increase in cash dividends to reach AED844.4 million for the year. This proposal, which amounts to AED1 per share, is pending approval at the upcoming annual general assembly on February 5.