NMDC Group secures dredging and reclamation contract in Philippines
United Arab Emirates-based contractor NMDC Group has signed a contract with Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) to carry out large-scale dredging and reclamation works in Manila Bay in the Philippines.
The contract, valued at $610.1 million, will run for 30 months and cover the reclamation of around 130 hectares. The scope includes sand supply, dredging and reclamation, vertical drains installation, vibro compaction, and rock placement.
The company said this marks its first contract in the Philippines and will add to its project portfolio in Southeast Asia.
Previous projects by NMDC in the region have included work in Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia.
Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, commented, “By entering the dynamic Philippines market, NMDC Group continues to expand its operational presence in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic push towards diversified, global growth.”
Manuel S. Gonzales, President of Pasay Harbor City Corporation, stated, “We look forward to partnering with NMDC to fulfill our vision of creating a new eco-friendly, waterfront city.”