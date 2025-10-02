NMDC Group secures dredging and reclamation contract in Philippines

United Arab Emirates-based contractor NMDC Group has signed a contract with Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) to carry out large-scale dredging and reclamation works in Manila Bay in the Philippines.

The contract, valued at $610.1 million, will run for 30 months and cover the reclamation of around 130 hectares. The scope includes sand supply, dredging and reclamation, vertical drains installation, vibro compaction, and rock placement.