Netherlands' Dekker Group christens new electric dredger

Netherlands-based engineering specialist the Dekker Group formally named its newest electric cutter suction dredger (CSD) during a ceremony on Thursday, February 5.
Built by local company De Klop, Rotterdam 26 is equipped with a submersible pump and pole truck as standard and is built under Bureau Veritas class for coastal waters.
The newbuild will be used for sand extraction and reconstruction work, among other duties. The first CSD in the Dekker fleet has been engineered for dredging of a wide range of soil types including silt, sand, and gravel.
Rotterdam 26 will be initially used for the accelerated construction of a flowing side channel in the Willemspolder along the Waal River as part of a project commissioned by Dutch waterway authority Rijkswaterstaat.
Power for the CSD can be supplied from the local grid via shore power connection or from external energy systems such as fuel cells or generators that run on methanol, LNG, or diesel.
The vessel was also designed to be truck-transportable, allowing for mobilisation to inland project locations with minimal disruption.