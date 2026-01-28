VESSEL REVIEW | Dutch operator's new electric dredger built for inland waters

Netherlands-based engineering specialist the Dekker Group has taken delivery of a new electric cutter suction dredger (CSD) built by local company De Klop.

The CSD is equipped with a submersible pump and pole truck as standard and is built under Bureau Veritas class for coastal waters. De Klop said the CSD was built entirely in the Netherlands and was already in an advanced stage of completion at the time of the sale to Dekker.

“It is a fully electric, standardised, and demountable CSD, designed to be built on stock rather than for a specific end user,” André Kik, Naval Architect and Co-Owner of De Klop, told Baird Maritime. “This approach enables short delivery times while maintaining high technical standards and flexibility for final configuration.

Adaptable to various soil types and depths

The first CSD in the Dekker fleet has been engineered for emission-free dredging of a wide range of soil types including silt, sand, and gravel.

”Its power supply concept is highly flexible and can be sourced from the electrical grid or from external energy systems such as fuel cell generators or generator sets running on methanol, LNG, or diesel,” added De Klop Co-Owner and Dredging Specialist Marcel Boor. “This makes the CSD easily adaptable to local energy availability and future fuel transitions.”

Dekker had requested for a robust and flexible production asset that could operate reliably across multiple projects under increasingly stringent environmental and regulatory conditions.

“First and foremost, the vessel had to be fully electric and emission-free in operation,” said Boor. “This was a fundamental requirement, driven by Dekker’s ambition to work in environmentally sensitive river systems and urban areas, and to remain compliant with both current and future emission legislation. From a builder’s perspective, this meant designing a dredger that could operate entirely without onboard combustion engines or hydraulics, while still delivering predictable and high production rates.”

The energy concept had to allow power supply from shore but also be compatible with alternative external power sources such as generator sets or future energy technologies. This requirement translated into a vessel architecture that is fuel-flexible and prepared for technological developments over its operational lifetime.