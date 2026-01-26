Manson Construction takes delivery of largest TSHD in the US

Seatrium has completed the delivery of the Frederick Paup, described as the largest self-propelled trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) in the United States, for Manson Construction Company. The Jones Act-compliant vessel was constructed at the Seatrium AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, and is slated for deployment in Mobile, Alabama.

According to Seatrium, the vessel, "sets a new benchmark for the US dredging industry," due to its capacity to dredge and redeposit material at "unprecedented rates".

The Frederick Paup measures 420 feet (128 metres) in length with an 81 foot (25 metres) beam and has a hopper capacity of more than 15,000 cubic yards (11,468 cubic metres). Seatrium noted that its project scope included hull fabrication, systems integration, commissioning, and vessel completion.