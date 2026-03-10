Major maintenance dredging to begin at Australia's Port of Devonport

Australian port operator TasPorts will begin a major maintenance dredging campaign at the Port of Devonport next week to support safe navigation and port operations at one of Tasmania’s most important freight hubs.

The dredger, which will be operated by Dutch Dredging Australia, arrived in Devonport on Saturday, March 7, before starting the 14-week campaign.

Up to 470,000 cubic metres of sediment, including sand, rock, clay and silt which flows down the Mersey River will be removed and relocated to an offshore disposal site.