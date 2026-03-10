Major maintenance dredging to begin at Australia's Port of Devonport

Australian port operator TasPorts will begin a major maintenance dredging campaign at the Port of Devonport next week to support safe navigation and port operations at one of Tasmania’s most important freight hubs.
The dredger, which will be operated by Dutch Dredging Australia, arrived in Devonport on Saturday, March 7, before starting the 14-week campaign.
Up to 470,000 cubic metres of sediment, including sand, rock, clay and silt which flows down the Mersey River will be removed and relocated to an offshore disposal site.
“Routine dredging ensures the navigational channels and berths remain at their declared depths, which in turn provides a safe navigational passage for Tasmania’s major freight and tourism operators to pass through the port,” said Michel de Vos, TasPorts Group Executive for Major Projects, Assets and Technical Services.
The campaign will be the first to be carried out under TasPorts’ new 10-year sea dumping permit, which was issued by the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
TasPorts will also record and monitor real-time water quality data 24/7 via six buoys deployed in the surrounding port area.
Dutch Dredging Australia Project Manager Ron Heijkoop said the dredging vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to respond to any fluctuation in water quality. One of its key features is an overflow system designed to reduce fine sediments being released at the surface of the water.
“By controlling how overflow water is discharged, we can minimise turbidity and the potential for sediment dispersing beyond the dredging area,” Heijkoop said.