TasPorts appoints Dutch Dredging for Devonport maintenance works

Tasmanian Ports Corporation (TasPorts) announced that it has appointed Dutch Dredging Australia to deliver a maintenance dredging campaign at the Port of Devonport. The project is scheduled by TasPorts to begin in March 2026 and will continue for approximately 14 weeks.

The works involve the removal and relocation of up to 470,000 cubic metres of sediment from the port waters. TasPorts stated the campaign will support safe navigation and operations at one of Tasmania’s most important freight hubs.

Group Executive Major Projects, Assets and Technical Services Michel de Vos said sediment naturally accumulates in the Mersey River and operational port waters as a result of tidal movements and river flows. “Routine dredging ensures the navigational channels and berths remain at their declared depths, providing a safe navigational passage for Tasmania’s major freight and tourism operators,” de Vos noted.