TasPorts appoints Dutch Dredging for Devonport maintenance works

Tasmanian Ports Corporation (TasPorts) announced that it has appointed Dutch Dredging Australia to deliver a maintenance dredging campaign at the Port of Devonport. The project is scheduled by TasPorts to begin in March 2026 and will continue for approximately 14 weeks.
The works involve the removal and relocation of up to 470,000 cubic metres of sediment from the port waters. TasPorts stated the campaign will support safe navigation and operations at one of Tasmania’s most important freight hubs.
Group Executive Major Projects, Assets and Technical Services Michel de Vos said sediment naturally accumulates in the Mersey River and operational port waters as a result of tidal movements and river flows. “Routine dredging ensures the navigational channels and berths remain at their declared depths, providing a safe navigational passage for Tasmania’s major freight and tourism operators,” de Vos noted.
During the 2025 financial year, the Port of Devonport saw 938 vessels and more than four million tonnes of freight move through its waters. This volume included commodities such as fuel, industrial bulk and general cargo, according to TasPorts.
The dredging campaign will be carried out under a new 10-year sea dumping permit issued by the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. This permit allows for the relocation of dredged material to an offshore disposal site located approximately 15 kilometres offshore.
Michel de Vos explained that the approval of the permit was underpinned by environmental assessments, detailed planning and engagement with stakeholders. As part of the campaign, TasPorts will run a water quality monitoring programme supported by six monitoring buoys.
TasPorts added that a rolling average of live water quality data will be made publicly available on its website before the campaign commences in March 2026.