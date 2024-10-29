Great Lakes Dredge and Dock christens newest hopper dredger

The dredger was built by Conrad Shipyard in Amelia, Louisiana, to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects.

The TSHD has a length of 346 feet (105 metres), a beam of 69 feet (21 metres), a total installed power of 16,500 hp (12,300 kW), and a hopper capacity of 6,500 cubic yards (4,970 cubic metres). It will also be capable of dredging at depths of up to 100 feet (30 metres).