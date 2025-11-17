DEME reports stable Q3 orderbook with growth in offshore energy projects

In the third quarter, the group secured a combination of follow-on orders for ongoing projects and several new contracts across its contracting segments. These include the transport and installation of foundations and an offshore station for the Formosa IV project in Taiwan, transport and installation works for inter-array cables for the Nordseecluster B project in Germany, and a contract for cutter dredging work in Africa for Spartacus.

DEME said it continues to experience strong tendering activity and maintains a robust project pipeline, supported by sustained demand across all contracting segments.

DEME said the year-to-date performance has been fuelled by a double-digit year-to-date growth in the offshore energy segment, which more than offset softer topline results in other segments compared to strong prior year revenues.