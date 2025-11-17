DEME reports stable Q3 orderbook with growth in offshore energy projects

DEME recently posted its trading update for the third quarter of 2025.
The group's nine-month turnover surpassed €3 billion (US$3.5 billion), a three per cent increase year-over-year, while the orderbook is €7.5 billion (US$8.7 billion), compared to €7.1 billion (US$8.2 billion) last year.
The group’s orderbook totals €7.5 billion, representing a five per cent increase from €7.1 billion a year earlier. DEME said the orderbook remains stable compared with mid-year levels.
Offshore energy and dredging and infrastructure reported an orderbook of over €4 billion (US$4.6 billion) and €3 billion (US$3.5 billion), respectively.
In the third quarter, the group secured a combination of follow-on orders for ongoing projects and several new contracts across its contracting segments. These include the transport and installation of foundations and an offshore station for the Formosa IV project in Taiwan, transport and installation works for inter-array cables for the Nordseecluster B project in Germany, and a contract for cutter dredging work in Africa for Spartacus.
DEME said it continues to experience strong tendering activity and maintains a robust project pipeline, supported by sustained demand across all contracting segments.
DEME said the year-to-date performance has been fuelled by a double-digit year-to-date growth in the offshore energy segment, which more than offset softer topline results in other segments compared to strong prior year revenues.
Given the year-to-date performance, DEME’s management has reiterated its expectations that full year turnover will be at least in line with 2024 and forecasts a strong year-over-year gross operating profit improvement, with the margin in the range of 20 to 22 per cent.
Full year capex remains forecasted at approximately €300 million (US$350 million), excluding the expenditure for the Havfram acquisition and the completion and delivery of its two vessels, representing a total transaction value of about €900 million (US$1 billion).