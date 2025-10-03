DEME secures cable transport and installation work at Germany's Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm

DEME has been awarded a contract to carry out the transport and installation works for the inter-array cables for the Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in Germany.
Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project of RWE (51 per cent) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49 per cent). Located approximately 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist, it combines wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea.
DEME said that, with a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW, the Nordseecluster will generate enough electricity to supply the equivalent of 1.6 million homes.
RWE is in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of the Nordseecluster offshore wind farms.
DEME will transport and install a total of 124 kilometres of inter-array cables for the second project stage – Nordseecluster B – connecting all 60 foundations for the wind turbines to the offshore substation in the German North Sea.
The extensive scope includes all the engineering, preparation and supporting activities, ensuring that DEME will deliver a complete solution.