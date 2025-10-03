DEME secures cable transport and installation work at Germany's Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm

DEME has been awarded a contract to carry out the transport and installation works for the inter-array cables for the Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in Germany.

Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project of RWE (51 per cent) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49 per cent). Located approximately 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist, it combines wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea.