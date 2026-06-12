Contract awarded for Sweden's largest dredging project

The Swedish Maritime Administration and the Port of Luleå have awarded a joint dredging contract to Malmporten Dredging Contractors for Sweden's largest dredging initiative, the Malmporten project.

The contract, which the joint parties plan to sign on June 30, is valued at SEK5.7 billion ($610 million) and must be completed by August 15, 2030. Under the current schedule, dredging operations are planned to begin in the spring of 2027 and run through the ice-free seasons of 2027 to 2029.

The initiative involves removing approximately 14 million cubic metres of material to allow the Port of Luleå to accommodate vessels with a draft of up to 14.7 metres.