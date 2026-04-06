Swedish dredging project moves forward after cost optimisation

The Swedish Maritime Administration is moving forward with its Malmporten dredging project following an optimisation phase intended to reduce costs through a revised fairway design.

Preparatory dredging at Luleå Port commenced during the summer of 2024 and reached completion in October of that year.

A joint procurement for the larger dredging works and the new deep-sea port quay was halted in February 2025 because submitted bids exceeded the allocated budget.

The project has since been modified to maintain safety and capacity standards while lowering overall expenditure, the administration said.