China Communications Construction places new large hopper dredger into service

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) formally placed its newest trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) into service during a ceremony on Friday, May 15.
Junguang is a sister vessel of Tongjun, which was delivered to CCCC in late 2025. Both TSHDs were built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries.
Like Tongjun, Junguang boasts a maximum hopper capacity of 38,168 cubic metres and measuries approximately 198 metres long by 38.5 metres wide.
The TSHD will be used in a variety of tasks such as domestic and international port and channel dredging, deep-sea sand extraction, land reclamation, deep-sea mining, trench excavation and backfilling, crushed stone bedding, and deep-sea pipeline laying. Dredging can be performed up to a maximum depth of 120 metres.
The vessel also incorporates intelligent control across the entire dredging process, from precise navigation to efficient dredging. The dredging control system boasts full automatic features and will allow all navigation and dredging activities to be undertaken by only one crewmember.
Junguang will soon be deployed to serve a number of local projects including channel maintenance works at the Port of Guangzhou.