China Communications Construction places new large hopper dredger into service

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) formally placed its newest trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) into service during a ceremony on Friday, May 15.

Junguang is a sister vessel of Tongjun, which was delivered to CCCC in late 2025. Both TSHDs were built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries.

Like Tongjun, Junguang boasts a maximum hopper capacity of 38,168 cubic metres and measuries approximately 198 metres long by 38.5 metres wide.