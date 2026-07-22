Boskalis takes delivery of new trailing suction hopper dredger

The pumps make the vessel well suited to dredging material and then discharging it over long distances to a reclamation site.

The TSHD is also fitted with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system consisting of two dual-fuel main engines, azimuthing pod thrusters for improved manoeuvrability, and an advanced automation system. The propulsion can even be configured to permit operation on methanol as an alternative fuel in the future.

Royal IHC said the vessel has been developed to support large-scale dredging and coastal infrastructure projects worldwide while reducing its carbon footprint.