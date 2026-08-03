Romania uses explosives to redirect Danube water to nuclear plant

Romania blew up a rock outcrop on Monday to help redirect vital cooling water from the drought-hit Danube river to its soleworking nuclear reactor, an unprecedented measure underlining the scale of an energy crunch across the region.

In neighbouring Hungary,authorities said they might be able to eke out two more days of power from their only atomic plant, which has been hit by falling levels in the Danube that it also relies on as a coolant.

Heat and drought have lowered river levels across large parts of Europe, raising concerns about water supplies, river transport and power generation.