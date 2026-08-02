Hungary to shut down Danube-dependent nuclear plant as water levels fall to record low

Hungary will power down its Paks nuclear power plant for the first time in nearly half a century on Sunday, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Saturday, as water levels on the Danube River the plant uses as a coolant have plumbed record lows.

The shutdown comes as large parts of Europe have been hit by prolonged heat, driving river levels lower and raising concerns about water supplies, shipping and power generation.

Falls in water levels amid a lack of rain have also disrupted shipping and tourism in Hungary and triggered water-use restrictions in more than 100 cities and villages, including on the outskirts of Budapest, based on government records.

The energy crisis could also hit the wider economy, which grew less than forecast in the second quarter following a three-year stretch of stagnation.