Illegal foreign fishing vessels seized in Australian waters under newly launched initiative

The Australian Border Force (ABF) intercepted two foreign fishing vessels in northern Queensland and the Torres Strait over the weekend under a new anti-illegal fishing initiative.

Launched last week, Operation Broadstaff is designed to deter, detect and disrupt illegal foreign fishing in Australian waters.

On February 14 and 15, during intelligence-led patrols, ABF officers from Maritime Border Command (MBC), working with partner agencies, intercepted two suspected illegal foreign fishing vessels in Queensland waters, one in the vicinity of Hawkesbury Island and the other near Thursday Island.