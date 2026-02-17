Illegal foreign fishing vessels seized in Australian waters under newly launched initiative

The Australian Border Force (ABF) intercepted two foreign fishing vessels in northern Queensland and the Torres Strait over the weekend under a new anti-illegal fishing initiative.
Launched last week, Operation Broadstaff is designed to deter, detect and disrupt illegal foreign fishing in Australian waters.
On February 14 and 15, during intelligence-led patrols, ABF officers from Maritime Border Command (MBC), working with partner agencies, intercepted two suspected illegal foreign fishing vessels in Queensland waters, one in the vicinity of Hawkesbury Island and the other near Thursday Island.
The ABF said that, following boarding and inspection by officers, it was clear that illegal foreign fishing activity had not yet commenced.
Officers identified 175 kg of salt and fishing equipment on one vessel, and 900 kg of salt and fishing equipment on the second. After consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority, the ABF undertook a legislative forfeiture, seizing the salt and fishing equipment.
Both vessels were later escorted from Australian waters.
MBC Acting Deputy Commander Brooke Dewar said that one of the vessels had been sighted by a member of the public and reported to the ABF Thursday Island District Office.
Operation Broadstaff remains ongoing, with further activity planned across the northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.
Since January 1 of this year, the ABF has intercepted 13 foreign fishing vessels in northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.