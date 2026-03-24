Seven Indonesian nationals plead guilty to illegal fishing in Australian waters

Seven Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to fishing illegally in Australian waters at Darwin Local Court on Thursday, March 19.
The matter arose from an incident on March 3, 2026, when Australian authorities responded to information received from a community member regarding a suspected foreign fishing vessel sighted near Escape River, Cape York.
The Australian Border Force (ABF) located and intercepted an Indonesian vessel concealed within the mangroves of a nearby creek system, seizing approximately 1,950 kg of sea cucumber and a variety of fishing equipment.
The vessel was apprehended and the crew detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority.
The crewmembers later pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
The master, who had been detected in Australian waters on a previous occasion, was sentenced to two months imprisonment, backdated to the day of apprehension on March 7, 2026. Another crewmember, also detected in Australian waters on a previous occasion, was released on an AU$8,000 (US$5,600) undertaking to be of good behaviour for a period of four years.
Two crew with prior findings of guilt for similar offences were released on AU$5,000 (US$3,500) undertakings to be of good behaviour for a period of five years. The final three crew members were released on AU$3,000 (US$2,000) undertakings to be of good behaviour for three years.
All fishers will be removed from Australia by the ABF and returned to Indonesia following completion of any relevant period of imprisonment.
Every report of suspected illegal fishing is taken seriously and anyone with information about suspicious activity is urged to contact Border Watch.