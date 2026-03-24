Seven Indonesian nationals plead guilty to illegal fishing in Australian waters

The vessel was apprehended and the crew detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority.

The crewmembers later pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.

The master, who had been detected in Australian waters on a previous occasion, was sentenced to two months imprisonment, backdated to the day of apprehension on March 7, 2026. Another crewmember, also detected in Australian waters on a previous occasion, was released on an AU$8,000 (US$5,600) undertaking to be of good behaviour for a period of four years.