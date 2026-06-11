Russia expects fisheries agreement with Norway to remain in force until 2027

Russian news outlet TASS has reported that the Russian Government expects the country's existing fisheries agreement with Norway will be extended to 2027.

Ilya Shestakov, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery, said he expects the extension to be implemented despite the fact that two Russian fishing companies have been sanctioned by the Norwegian Government.

Shestakov remarked that the sanctions were "an unfriendly step" by Norway but added that the two countries' governments have agreed to continued cooperation with respect to fisheries, "as was the case in previous years."