Russia expects fisheries agreement with Norway to remain in force until 2027

Russian news outlet TASS has reported that the Russian Government expects the country's existing fisheries agreement with Norway will be extended to 2027.
Ilya Shestakov, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery, said he expects the extension to be implemented despite the fact that two Russian fishing companies have been sanctioned by the Norwegian Government.
Shestakov remarked that the sanctions were "an unfriendly step" by Norway but added that the two countries' governments have agreed to continued cooperation with respect to fisheries, "as was the case in previous years."
Shestakov had referred to Murmansk-based companies the Norebo Group and Murman Seafood being sanctioned by Norway for suspected espionage in the wake of allegations of their involvement in intelligence-gathering activities in Norwegian waters.
In line with the sanctions, ships from the two companies have lost access to Norwegian ports and territorial waters. In principle, no licenses will be issued for fishing in the Norwegian economic zone to ships from the two companies.
Earlier this year, Norebo submitted an appeal requesting that it be allowed to resume fishing within the Norwegian economic zone. However, a district court in Norway said that the country's Sanctions Act still applies and that The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries is not allowed to grant any licenses to either Norebo or Murman Seafood.