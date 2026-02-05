Court junks Russian company's bid to resume fishing in Norwegian economic zone

A district court in Norway has rejected a bid by a Russian company to be allowed to resume fishing in the waters within Norway's economic zone.
The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision to reject the bid submitted by Murmansk-based Norebo confirms the effectiveness of the Sanctions Act, which prohibits the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries from issuing new fishing licences.
"The district court agrees with the ministry that the Sanctions Act applies, and so the Directorate of Fisheries is not allowed to grant these companies any licenses," said Kaija Bjelland, a lawyer representing the Norwegian Government in the case.
The ruling was issued following a hearing held on January 26. The hearing itself was held in the wake of sanctions being imposed on Norebo and another Russian seafood company in July 2025.
The Norwegian Government has accused Norebo and Murman Seafood of involvement in intelligence-gathering activities in Norwegian waters.
Espen Barth Eide, Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister, had earlier said that the two companies are part of a Russian state-sponsored surveillance campaign and had conducted intelligence-gathering activities targeting critical underwater infrastructure in the sea areas of Norway and those of allied nations.
Norebo has repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming that it is an "entirely non-political" company.