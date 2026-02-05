Court junks Russian company's bid to resume fishing in Norwegian economic zone

A district court in Norway has rejected a bid by a Russian company to be allowed to resume fishing in the waters within Norway's economic zone.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision to reject the bid submitted by Murmansk-based Norebo confirms the effectiveness of the Sanctions Act, which prohibits the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries from issuing new fishing licences.

"The district court agrees with the ministry that the Sanctions Act applies, and so the Directorate of Fisheries is not allowed to grant these companies any licenses," said Kaija Bjelland, a lawyer representing the Norwegian Government in the case.