Philippine military intercepts Chinese boats suspected of cyanide fishing in disputed Spratlys

The Philippine Navy tank landing ship BRP Sierra Madre at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, July 27, 2023. The ship was deliberately grounded on the shoal in 1999 and has since remained there as a forward outpost to support Manila's territorial claim in the area.
The Philippine Navy tank landing ship BRP Sierra Madre at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, July 27, 2023. The ship was deliberately grounded on the shoal in 1999 and has since remained there as a forward outpost to support Manila's territorial claim in the area.Armed Forces of the Philippines
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has confirmed that troops under its Western Command (WESCOM) intercepted a number of Chinese-crewed boats suspected of illegal fishing in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea late last week.

AFP Spokesperson Colonel Xerxes Trinidad said the interception occurred on Friday, October 24, when WESCOM personnel interdicted the Chinese vessels near Second Thomas Shoal.

Trinidad added that the Philippine troops confiscated the boats' cargo of bottles containing suspected cyanide. The chemical, which has often been used in illegal fishing in Philippine waters, can damage coral reefs as well as poison marine life.

Other items including gloves and fishing gear were also confiscated.

The Chinese vessels were later escorted away from the area without incident. The AFP did not disclose the vessels' number or their affiliation.

The interception occurred near the grounded Philippine Navy tank landing ship BRP Sierra Madre, which the AFP has been using as a forward outpost for monitoring the activities of foreign vessels in the Spratlys since 1999.

Second Thomas Shoal lies approximately 194 kilometres west of the Philippines' Palawan province. It is claimed by the Philippines (designated as Ayungin Shoal in official publications), China (Ren'ai Reef), Taiwan, and Vietnam (Bãi Cỏ Mây).

