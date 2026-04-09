Indonesian nationals plead guilty to illegal fishing near Australia's Trochus Island

Seven Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to fishing illegally in Australian waters at Darwin Local Court on March 31.

The matters arose from an incident on March 7, 2026, where Australian Border Force (ABF) officers, operating under Operation Broadstaff, identified and intercepted two Indonesian fishing vessels near Trochus Island, Cape York.

The ABF officers seized a variety of fishing equipment as well as a combined total of 1,650 kg of salt used to preserve catch. The vessels were seized, and their crews were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority.