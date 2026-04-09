Indonesian nationals plead guilty to illegal fishing near Australia's Trochus Island

Seven Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to fishing illegally in Australian waters at Darwin Local Court on March 31.
The matters arose from an incident on March 7, 2026, where Australian Border Force (ABF) officers, operating under Operation Broadstaff, identified and intercepted two Indonesian fishing vessels near Trochus Island, Cape York.
The ABF officers seized a variety of fishing equipment as well as a combined total of 1,650 kg of salt used to preserve catch. The vessels were seized, and their crews were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority.
The crew members pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).
The masters of both vessels were identified as having been previously apprehended in Australian waters.
The master of the first vessel was convicted and given a two-year good behaviour bond, while the second master received a fine of AU$1,000 (US$700) and six weeks imprisonment, suspended immediately.
One of the detained crewmembers had an outstanding warrant for previous offending (an unpaid fine), which resulted in him serving a ten-day period of imprisonment.
The remaining five crew received sentences ranging from AU$1,000 fines to two-year good behaviour bonds.
All fishers will be removed from Australia by ABF and returned to Indonesia upon completion of their sentences.