Europeche slams new EU mackerel agreement for rewarding overfishing

The EU industry calls on the EU to do everything in its power to repair the imbalance, to act against institutionalised overfishing, and help broker a fair comprehensive agreement between all coastal states.

On Tuesday, December 16, the UK, Norway, the Faroe Islands and Iceland concluded a partial agreement on the sharing of Northeast Atlantic mackerel fishing opportunities, as well as on the level of the total allowable catch (TAC) for 2026.

This outcome effectively rewards the unilateral setting of excessive and inflated quotas by non-EU countries in recent years, while disregarding genuine, sustainable track records and the legitimate interests of the EU and its fishers.