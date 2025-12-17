Scottish fishermen call for comprehensive agreement on mackerel

Scotland’s pelagic fishermen have responded to news of an extended sharing agreement for the Northeast Atlantic mackerel stock coupled with a total allowable catch (TAC) of 299,010 tonnes in 2026, the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association (SFPA) said in a recent press release.

Under the new four-party agreement between the UK, Norway, the Faroe Islands and Iceland, fishing pressure will be reduced by a further nine per cent on top of what had previously been achieved in a three-party sharing agreement between the UK, Norway and the Faroe Islands.