EU tuna deal with Indonesia sparks fears over imports and food safety

Representatives of Europêche met this Thursday, May 7, with DG TRADE and DG MARE to reiterate their deep concerns regarding the proposed free trade agreement between the European Union and Indonesia, the world’s leading tuna producer.

This was a constructive and insightful conversation but still some urgent issues remain.

In its current draft, the agreement provides for the liberalisation of Indonesian tuna products, including the elimination of customs duties, particularly on tuna fillets, a high value-added segment. This raises fears of a massive influx of imports onto the European market.