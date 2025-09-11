Eight Indonesian divers plead guilty to illegal fishing in Australia

Eight Indonesian nationals recently pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in separate cases at Darwin Local Court earlier this month.
The first matter arose from an incident on August 9, 2025, where Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Heywood Shoal.
Australian Border Force (ABF) personnel seized 10 kg of fish, 100 kg of salt used to process and preserve catch, and various fishing equipment including diving gear and an air compressor.
The crew were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA). The vessel was seized and destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.
Seven fishers were charged with offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
The master of the vessel was fined AU$4,000 (US$2,600). One crewmember was fined AU$3,000 (US$2,000) after being identified as a recidivist and found to be in breach of a good behaviour undertaking arising from previous similar offending.
Both fines are payable within 28 days, with potential terms of imprisonment in the event of default. The remaining five crew each received a AU$500 (US$330) recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of two years.
The second matter arose from an incident on August 8, 2025, where Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Rowley Shoals.
The ABF seized 150 kg of salt used to process and preserve catch and various fishing equipment including diving gear. The crew were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA.
The vessel was seized and destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.
Two fishers were charged with offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991. One crewmember received a AU$1,000 (US$660) recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.
The case against the remaining crewmember was adjourned until September 16, 2025.
All fishers will be removed from Australia by ABF and returned to Indonesia.