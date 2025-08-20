10 foreign nationals detained for illegal fishing in Australian waters
The Australian Border Force (ABF) has detained 10 foreign fishers and destroyed two vessels for allegedly fishing illegally in Australian waters.
All interceptions occurred before the crews had a chance to fish and cause damage to Australia's fishing resources.
On August 8, authorities detected and apprehended an Indonesian vessel near Ashmore Reef. ABF officers boarded and identified three crewmembers, 150 kg of salt used to preserve catch, and a variety of fishing equipment.
In consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) and after consideration of the operational circumstances, authorities seized the catch and fishing equipment. The vessel was disposed of at sea in accordance with Australian law.
The following day, authorities detected and apprehended a second Indonesian vessel allegedly fishing illegally near Heywood Shoals off the Western Australian coast. Officers boarded and identified seven crewmembers, 100 kg of salt used to preserve catch, and a variety of fishing equipment.
In consultation with AFMA and after consideration of the operational circumstances, ABF seized the catch and fishing equipment. The vessel was disposed of at sea in accordance with Australian law.
ABF transported all 10 crewmembers to Darwin, where AFMA will investigate alleged offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).