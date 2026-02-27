AWARDS 2025 | Best Fisheries Research Vessel – Thorunn Thordardottir – Armon Shipyard
This highly advanced fisheries research vessel delivered to Iceland’s Marine and Freshwater Research Institute (MFRI) by Spain’s Armon Shipyard replaces the ageing Bjarni Sæmundsson and is named after the renowned Icelandic marine biologist Thorunn Thordardottir.
The long, low and narrow hull is hydrodynamically optimised for notably lower resistance and substantial fuel savings. Thorunn Thordardottir also meets ICES underwater radiated noise limits through engine isolation, low-noise propeller design, and vibration reduction, minimising acoustic interference during surveys.
This multi-purpose platform excels in hydrographic/biological research, acoustic stock assessment, and exploratory fishing in temperate and arctic waters, blending efficiency, low-noise technology, and versatile deck/laboratory setups for sustainable marine science.
"The ship is a masterclass in operational versatility," Carlota Torres Gomez, Project Manager and Naval Architect at Armon, told Baird Maritime. "She features a fully capable bottom trawler on the port side, ready for demanding fisheries work, and a sophisticated oceanographic platform on the starboard side, equipped for delicate sampling, instrumentation, and scientific exploration."
Torres explained that what makes the vessel truly special is how effortlessly and seemingly almost naturally she can switch between two diverse roles, namely, trawling operations and scientific research.
"There were moments when timelines tightened, specifications evolved, and the engineering team had to wrestle with the fact that a vessel's operational profile always gets the final vote," said Torres in reference to the challenges encountered during construction.
The challenges nonetheless presented learning opportunities.
"We learned that flexibility is not optional. Research vessels evolve as scientists refine their needs, so the design must evolve along with them.
"We also learned that communication beats complexity. When naval architects, biologists, and technicians speak openly, problems dwindle instead of multiplying."
The need for research vessels to evolve is timely, as Torres believes that the research vessel industry has already entered a fascinating phase due to environmental necessity.
"A few trends are already shaping the industry," she told Baird Maritime. "First, hybrid and low-emission propulsion will shift from being optional to something expected, as governments worldwide begin requiring vessels that are equipped accordingly. Also autonomous systems like AUVs, ROVs, and USVs will become standard features on vessels rather than unique add-ons."
There are also modular laboratories will allow ships to transform quickly to take on different missions, making them more versatile and cost-effective. High-bandwidth data pipelines will meanwhile turn vessels into floating supercomputers, sending near-real-time information to shore.
Lastly, crew comfort and safety will become increasingly important.
"The industry is moving towards vessels that are cleaner, smarter, and more adaptable in order to keep pace with a rapidly changing ocean environment," Torres added.
