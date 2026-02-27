AWARDS 2025 | Best Fisheries Research Vessel – Thorunn Thordardottir – Armon Shipyard

This highly advanced fisheries research vessel delivered to Iceland’s Marine and Freshwater Research Institute (MFRI) by Spain’s Armon Shipyard replaces the ageing Bjarni Sæmundsson and is named after the renowned Icelandic marine biologist Thorunn Thordardottir.

The long, low and narrow hull is hydrodynamically optimised for notably lower resistance and substantial fuel savings. Thorunn Thordardottir also meets ICES underwater radiated noise limits through engine isolation, low-noise propeller design, and vibration reduction, minimising acoustic interference during surveys.

This multi-purpose platform excels in hydrographic/biological research, acoustic stock assessment, and exploratory fishing in temperate and arctic waters, blending efficiency, low-noise technology, and versatile deck/laboratory setups for sustainable marine science.