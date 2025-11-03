VESSEL REVIEW | Thorunn Thordardottir – Large fisheries science vessel delivered to Icelandic marine research body

Armon Shipyard in Spain has delivered a new fisheries research vessel to Iceland’s Marine and Freshwater Research Institute (MFRI).

The BV-classed, 69.8- by 13.2-metre (229- by 43.3-foot) Thorunn Thordardottir (Þórunn Þórðardóttir) was designed by Icelandic naval architecture firm Skipsayn in close collaboration with the MFRI under a €35 million (US$41 million) program with funding provided by the Icelandic Government. Skipasyn said construction of the vessel was completed within two and half years.

The designer added that Thorunn Thordardottir demonstrates excellent cost efficiency while offering broad research functionality and several innovative features that distinguish her from other ships in her class.

The newbuild honours the late Thorunn Thordardottir, a marine biologist and long-time MFRI department head who became known for her research on primary production of microalgae in Icelandic waters.

Thorunn Thordardottir is a multi-purpose research vessel designed for hydrographic and biological research, acoustic stock assessment and exploratory fishing in temperate and arctic waters. A dynamic positioning system allows the vessel to remain at station for research purposes (such as operation of a CTD rosette, launching an ROV, etc.) even under the combined motions of waves, wind, and currents.