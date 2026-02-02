Australian authorities destroy illegal fishing boats in latest crackdown in Torres Strait

​​​Two foreign fishing vessels intercepted in the Torres Strait off Australia last month have been destroyed at sea by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

The vessels were among four foreign boats intercepted by the ABF on January 24 for suspected illegal fishing, following reports from the Torres Strait community.

After a thorough assessment and consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority, two of the vessels and all crews were escorted back to Indonesian waters. The remaining two vessels were seized and have since been safely destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.