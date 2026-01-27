Four foreign fishing vessels intercepted in Torres Strait off Australia

The Australian Border Force (ABF) intercepted four foreign vessels and their crews allegedly fishing illegally in Torres Strait waters on Saturday, January 24.
Responding to reports from the community, the patrol vessel ABFC Roebuck Bay intercepted the Indonesian boats near Turnagain Island. Officers seized a total of 38 shark fins and assorted fishing equipment.
After thorough assessment of the circumstances, including consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority, ABF officers escorted two of the vessels vessels and all crew out of Australia's exclusive economic zone. Authorities seized the remaining two vessels, which will be safely destroyed in accordance with Australian law.
Linda Cappello, Acting Commander of the Maritime Border Command, said that the Torres Strait community had reported the illegal fishing vessels, leading to Saturday's successful interception.
“The Torres Strait covers 48,000 square kilometres and includes more than 270 islands and reefs, making it one of the most vast and complex maritime environments in Australia," Acting Commander Cappello said.
"In a region like this, community reporting forms an important part of a broader network of detection and enforcement measures, alongside maritime patrols, aerial surveillance, intelligence analysis and coordinated action with our partner agencies. Information from the community helps us to track vessels and take enforcement action when and where it is most effective."