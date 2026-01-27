Four foreign fishing vessels intercepted in Torres Strait off Australia

The Australian Border Force (ABF) intercepted four foreign vessels and their crews allegedly fishing illegally in Torres Strait waters on Saturday, January 24.

Responding to reports from the community, the patrol vessel ABFC Roebuck Bay intercepted the Indonesian boats near Turnagain Island. Officers seized a total of 38 shark fins and assorted fishing equipment.

After thorough assessment of the circumstances, including consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority, ABF officers escorted two of the vessels vessels and all crew out of Australia's exclusive economic zone. Authorities seized the remaining two vessels, which will be safely destroyed in accordance with Australian law.