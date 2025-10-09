19 Indonesian nationals plead guilty to illegal fishing in Australian waters

Nineteen Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in five separate cases at Darwin Local Court on September 30, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said in a press release earlier this week.
The first four matters arose from incidents where Australian authorities identified, intercepted, and apprehended Indonesian vessels fishing illegally in Northern Territory waters between September 7 and 11, 2025.
The ABF seized 1,200 kg of sea cucumber, more than 2,000 kg of salt used to process and preserve catch and a large quantity of fishing equipment.
The crews were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority. The vessels were seized and destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.
All 19 fishers pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
The master of one vessel was subject to a good behaviour bond imposed for previous similar offending. The current matters breached that undertaking and he was re-sentenced to one month imprisonment.
On the current matters, he received two additional one-month terms of imprisonment, to be served concurrently, and a AU$5,000 (US$3,300) recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of two years.
The master of another vessel received a AU$6,000 (US$4,000) recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.
The masters of the remaining two vessels each received AU$5,000 recognisance orders to be of good behaviour for a period of two years.
Of the remaining fourteen fishers: five received AU$4,000 (US$2,600) recognisance orders to be of good behaviour for a period of two years; three received AU$3,000 (US$2,000) recognisance orders to be of good behaviour for a period of three years; and six received AU$2,000 recognisance orders to be of good behaviour for a period of two years.
The fifth matter arose from an incident where Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Rowley Shoals, Western Australia, on August 8, 2025. Charges against two crewmembers were dealt with on September 3, 2025.
The master of the vessel pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 199 and received a AU$5,000 recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of three years. He is currently serving a three-month period of imprisonment relating to unpaid fines for previous similar offending.
All fishers will be removed from Australia by the ABF and returned to Indonesia after having served relevant periods of imprisonment.