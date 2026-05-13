10 Indonesian nationals found guilty of illegal fishing in Torres Strait off Australia

Ten Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters at Darwin Local Court on April 28, 2026, the Australian Border Force (ABF) and the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) confirmed earlier this week.
The matters arose from an incident on April 13, 2026, where ABF personnel, operating under Operation Broadstaff, identified and intercepted two Indonesian fishing vessels in the vicinity of Prince of Wales Island, just 12 nautical miles from Thursday Island, which is the administrative hub of the Torres Strait.
The ABF seized a variety of fishing equipment and a combined total of 300 kg of sea cucumber. Both vessels were seized and the crew detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA.
The crew members were subsequently charged and all pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).
The master of one vessel was found to be in breach of a good behaviour bond arising from a previous illegal fishing matter. He was re-sentenced to one month imprisonment and entered a AU$2,000 (US$1,500) undertaking to be of good behaviour for a further two years. For the current matter, he received a three-month term of imprisonment, to be suspended after serving one month upon entering a further AU$2,000 undertaking to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.
Two crewmembers were identified as having been before the court for similar offending previously, one as recently as six months ago. They were both sentenced to two-month terms of imprisonment, to be suspended after serving one month upon entering AU$2,000 undertakings to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.
The seven remaining crew were released on AU$2,000 undertakings to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.