10 Indonesian nationals found guilty of illegal fishing in Torres Strait off Australia

​​Ten Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters at Darwin Local Court on April 28, 2026, the Australian Border Force (ABF) and the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) confirmed earlier this week.

The matters arose from an incident on April 13, 2026, where ABF personnel, operating under Operation Broadstaff, identified and intercepted two Indonesian fishing vessels in the vicinity of Prince of Wales Island, just 12 nautical miles from Thursday Island, which is the administrative hub of the Torres Strait.

The ABF seized a variety of fishing equipment and a combined total of 300 kg of sea cucumber. Both vessels were seized and the crew detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA.