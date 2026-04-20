Australian authorities seize two foreign vessels for illegal fishing in Torres Strait

​​The Australian Border Force (ABF) recently apprehended two foreign vessels and detained their crews for allegedly fishing illegally in the Torres Strait.

Responding to local community reports on April 13, ABF aerial and surface assets quickly located the boats hiding within a shallow creek on Prince of Wales Island.

Officers from the patrol boat ABFC Roebuck Bay boarded the vessels and identified evidence of fisheries offences, including a combined total of 300 kg of sea cucumber and 300 kg of salt used to preserve the catch, along with fishing equipment.