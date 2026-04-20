Australian authorities seize two foreign vessels for illegal fishing in Torres Strait

The Australian Border Force (ABF) recently apprehended two foreign vessels and detained their crews for allegedly fishing illegally in the Torres Strait.
Responding to local community reports on April 13, ABF aerial and surface assets quickly located the boats hiding within a shallow creek on Prince of Wales Island.
Officers from the patrol boat ABFC Roebuck Bay boarded the vessels and identified evidence of fisheries offences, including a combined total of 300 kg of sea cucumber and 300 kg of salt used to preserve the catch, along with fishing equipment.
Following consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), ABF officers determined that apprehension was the appropriate enforcement action.
The crews have been transferred to Darwin, where they will be subject to further investigation by AFMA for suspected offences against the Torres Strait Fisheries Act 1984.
Both vessels are subject to disposal in accordance with Australian law.
This latest interception formed part of Operation Broadstaff, a multi‑agency operation targeting illegal foreign fishing across northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.