VESSEL REVIEW | Grip Discovery – Trident Aqua Services' new wellboat boasts advanced fish treatment facilities

Norwegian aquaculture support specialist Trident Aqua Services has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new wellboat built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.

Designed from the outset for live fish transport by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design, Grip Discovery has a steel hull, an LOA of 80.8 metres (265 feet), a moulded beam of 17.6 metres (57.7 feet), a draught of 7.5 metres (25 feet), a depth of 9.2 metres (30 feet), a capacity of 4,000 cubic metres, and accommodation for up to 15 crewmembers.

The purpose-built Grip Discovery will be operated in conjunction with Trident’s converted wellboats such as Grip Explorer to maximise transport capacity.