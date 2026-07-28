VESSEL REVIEW | Grip Discovery – Trident Aqua Services' new wellboat boasts advanced fish treatment facilities
Norwegian aquaculture support specialist Trident Aqua Services has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new wellboat built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.
Designed from the outset for live fish transport by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design, Grip Discovery has a steel hull, an LOA of 80.8 metres (265 feet), a moulded beam of 17.6 metres (57.7 feet), a draught of 7.5 metres (25 feet), a depth of 9.2 metres (30 feet), a capacity of 4,000 cubic metres, and accommodation for up to 15 crewmembers.
The purpose-built Grip Discovery will be operated in conjunction with Trident’s converted wellboats such as Grip Explorer to maximise transport capacity.
Full fish handling and deck equipment setup
The vessel has also been outfitted to ensure fish health during transit, preserving the quality of catch for as long as possible. The vessel’s fish handling setup includes MMC First Process equipment and an Evotec package of cranes and custom-engineered hose reels for supplying raw water to the onboard reverse osmosis systems.
Håkon Woldsund, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Evotec, said the hose reel solution will allow raw water to be sourced from greater depths, providing better control of water quality for freshwater treatments. Trident considers this a gentle method of minimising the impact of amoebic gill disease and sea lice.
Low-emission propulsion coupled with liveaboard accommodation suitable for extended periods
The vessel boasts an IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion setup of two Yanmar engines driving propellers to deliver a service speed of 11.6 knots. The fuel is fed from tanks with a total capacity of 441.5 cubic metres (97,120 gallons).
The wheelhouse electronics include two Furuno radars and Desmi pumps are also fitted. The crew facilities meanwhile consist of a galley, a mess, a lounge, a conference room, crew cabins, a laundry room, and a locker room.
Grip Discovery was built in compliance with Norwegian flag and Bureau Veritas class requirements. The wellboat will initially be operated in Chile, where she will support local salmon farming activities.