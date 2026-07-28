Grip Discovery
Grip DiscoverySefine Shipyard
Transport & Processing

VESSEL REVIEW | Grip Discovery – Trident Aqua Services' new wellboat boasts advanced fish treatment facilities

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Norwegian aquaculture support specialist Trident Aqua Services has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new wellboat built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.

Designed from the outset for live fish transport by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design, Grip Discovery has a steel hull, an LOA of 80.8 metres (265 feet), a moulded beam of 17.6 metres (57.7 feet), a draught of 7.5 metres (25 feet), a depth of 9.2 metres (30 feet), a capacity of 4,000 cubic metres, and accommodation for up to 15 crewmembers.

The purpose-built Grip Discovery will be operated in conjunction with Trident’s converted wellboats such as Grip Explorer to maximise transport capacity.

Full fish handling and deck equipment setup

Grip Discovery
Grip DiscoverySefine Shipyard

The vessel has also been outfitted to ensure fish health during transit, preserving the quality of catch for as long as possible. The vessel’s fish handling setup includes MMC First Process equipment and an Evotec package of cranes and custom-engineered hose reels for supplying raw water to the onboard reverse osmosis systems.

Håkon Woldsund, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Evotec, said the hose reel solution will allow raw water to be sourced from greater depths, providing better control of water quality for freshwater treatments. Trident considers this a gentle method of minimising the impact of amoebic gill disease and sea lice.

Low-emission propulsion coupled with liveaboard accommodation suitable for extended periods

Wheelhouse Grip Discovery
WheelhouseSefine Shipyard

The vessel boasts an IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion setup of two Yanmar engines driving propellers to deliver a service speed of 11.6 knots. The fuel is fed from tanks with a total capacity of 441.5 cubic metres (97,120 gallons).

The wheelhouse electronics include two Furuno radars and Desmi pumps are also fitted. The crew facilities meanwhile consist of a galley, a mess, a lounge, a conference room, crew cabins, a laundry room, and a locker room.

Grip Discovery was built in compliance with Norwegian flag and Bureau Veritas class requirements. The wellboat will initially be operated in Chile, where she will support local salmon farming activities.

Grip Discovery
Grip DiscoverySefine Shipyard
Grip Discovery
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Wellboat
Classification: Bureau Veritas
Flag: Norway
Owner: Trident Aqua Services, Norway
Designer: Salt Ship Design, Norway
Builder: Sefine Shipyard, Turkey
Hull construction material: Steel
Length overall: 80.8 metres (265 feet)
Beam: 17.6 metres (57.7 feet)
Draught: 7.5 metres (25 feet)
Depth: 9.2 metres (30 feet)
Capacity: 4,000 cubic metres
Main engines: 2 x Yanmar
Propulsion: 2 x propellers
Cruising speed: 11.6 knots
Hydraulic equipment: Desmi pumps
Radars: 2 x Furuno
Crane: Evotec
Fish processing equipment: MMC First Process handling equipment; Evotec hose reels
Fuel capacity: 441.5 cubic metres (97,120 gallons)
Accommodation: Cabins; galley; mess; lounge; conference room
Crew: 15
Operational area: Chile
Europe
Bureau Veritas
MENA
Norway
Latin America
Turkey
Chile
Salt Ship Design
Sefine Shipyard
Trident Aqua Services
Grip Discovery (vessel)
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