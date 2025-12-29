VESSEL CONVERSION | Grip Explorer – Platform supplier rebuilt as salmon wellboat for Norway's AquaShip
Turkish shipbuilder Gemak has completed conversion work on an existing platform supply vessel (PSV) to enable it to be used as a wellboat by a Norwegian customer.
Grip Explorer was originally completed in 2014 and operated under the name Standard Olympus before subsequently being acquired by Norwegian live transport and aquaculture support specialist AquaShip.
Extended hull allowing for a full transport and handling arrangement
The former PSV recently underwent an extensive rebuild program that gave her a live transport capacity of 3,500 cubic metres as well as associated fish handling systems in addition to extending the operational life of her steel hull.
To permit the incorporation of the necessary features, Gemak implemented a number of modifications including: increasing the vessel’s length by seven metres (23 feet), resulting in an LOA of 87.4 metres (287 feet); constructing a new 32-metre (100-foot) midships section that contains two fish holds; fabrication and installation of a starboard side moveable bulkhead in the fish holds; and removal of outdated equipment.
Cflow provided some of the fish handling and water treatment systems with equipment for water circulation and filtration, oxygenation, and gentle transfer to reduce stress on the live fish and thus preserve catch quality for as long as possible. According to Martin Carlstedt of AquaShip, the handling system prioritises fish welfare and biosecurity.
The fish handling equipment also comes with integrated cloud-based data logging systems to permit operators to monitor various parameters such as fish health and water quality in real time.
Heavy duty crane installation
SeaQuest knuckle boom cranes are also fitted on the vessel’s deck for the gentle handling of large-diameter transfer hoses when loading and unloading catch.
Because the hoses can get significantly heavier when laden with water and live fish, the cranes will help facilitate the safe transfer of catch with fewer manpower requirements.
The cranes also possess the necessary reach and lifting capacity so that hoses can be positioned more accurately over cages and pens that sit up to 25 metres (82 feet) away from the wellboat’s hull.
The extended reach of the cranes enables the vessel to maintain a safe distance away from aquaculture infrastructure, thus minimising the risk of damage to the infrastructure during transfers.
Part of a growing fleet of re-purposed vessels
The Bureau Veritas-classed Grip Explorer is AquaShip’s second converted wellboat, the first being Grip Marine (formerly the 2012-built PSV Ocean Pride).
The vessel sails under the Chilean flag and will be operated in the Pacific Ocean off Chile, where she will support the salmon farming and processing activities of Cermaq in the region.