VESSEL REVIEW | Inter Alba – Trident Aqua Service's new large wellboat with RO and delousing facilities

Norwegian aquaculture support company Trident Aqua Services has commenced operations of its newest battery hybrid wellboat in Scotland.

Designed by Salt Ship Design and delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in December 2025, the wellboat Inter Alba has successfully completed her first work period, performing combined freshwater and delousing treatment.

Trident Aqua said that, with a well capacity of approximately 6,500 cubic metres (230,000 cubic feet), Inter Alba is currently the largest wellboat operating in Scotland. Three wells have been fitted to ensure better control on the total load.