Norway's Napier taps Spanish yard for new stun and bleed boat

The owner added that the new design concept will enable significantly reduced costs per kilogram of fish harvested in the large-scale farming segment.

Tauriko will have the capacity to load and bleed 200 tons of salmon per hour. Her RSW tanks will have a total capacity of 750 tonnes while her processing equipment will be supplied by MMC First Process, Baader and Optimar.

The vessel will also have a length of 85 metres, which make her one of the largest in the Napier fleet.