New Zealand King Salmon welcomes leased wellboat to fleet

New Zealand King Salmon (NZKS) has welcomed the wellboat Ronja King to its fleet.

The 51-metre wellboat, which recently arrived in New Zealand, will be operated by NZKS under a long-term lease with Norwegian live fish transport company Sølvtrans. This will make the 2008-built vessel the first wellboat in operation in New Zealand.

NZKS said that prior to the introduction of Ronja King, New Zealand has been the only major salmon-producing country not using wellboats.

Ronja King was officially acquired by NZKS following shareholder approval at the company's annual shareholders meeting held last February.