New Zealand King Salmon to operate wellboat under long-term lease

New Zealand King Salmon (NZKS) will operate a wellboat under a long-term lease with Norwegian live fish transport company Sølvtrans.

This will make Sølvtrans' 2008-built Ronja King the first wellboat in operation in New Zealand. NZKS expects that the 57-metre-long vessel will arrive in New Zealand waters in April.

NZKS said that prior to the introduction of Ronja King, New Zealand has been the only major salmon-producing country not using wellboats.

Ronja King officially joined the NZKS fleet after receiving shareholder approval at NZKS' annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, February 18.