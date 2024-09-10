VESSEL REVIEW | Seifjell – Norway’s Seistar places smolt transport boat into service
Norwegian fish transport company Seistar Holding recently took delivery of a new smolt transport boat built to a design by Salt Ship. The DNV-classed Seifjell was designed by Salt Ship in close collaboration with the owner.
Hybrid propulsion setup ideal for environmentally sensitive waters
The vessel will supplement new and existing customers with new tonnage to cover the increasing demand for treatment and transport services, especially related to post-smolts in Western Norway. The design is developed around the concept of gentle and efficient fish handling in combination with an emphasis on hygiene, environment, and quality.
The newbuild has an LOA of 69.9 metres (229 feet), a moulded beam of 16.8 metres (55.1 feet), a design draught of 6.4 metres (21 feet), a depth of 8.1 metres (27 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 2,600, a gross tonnage of 2,998, and a total transport capacity of 2,200 cubic metres (78,000 cubic feet). Accommodation spaces for the 12-strong crew include cabins and lounges.
The propulsion system includes an ABB M3LP 950kW (1,270hp) electric motor and two MAN 12V175D diesel generators with selective catalytic reduction driving a Brunvoll propeller and gear arrangement to deliver a service speed of 11.5 knots. The remainder of the propulsion arrangement includes generators from John Deere, Brunvoll side thrusters, and a steering system from Kongsberg Maritime.
A Corvus Orca Energy 934kW air-cooled battery pack is installed to facilitate operations at fish farms in environmentally sensitive areas. The battery also has shore charging capability.
Handling equipment optimised for preservation of fish health and quality
The fish handling equipment consists of RSW plants, two circular fish tanks, tank washing systems, ozone disinfection systems, and pumps. Norwater supplied an RO system while Norwegian Greentech provided the UV disinfection system. There are also dedicated facilities to ensure that any water used in washing will be reused instead of being discharged overboard.
The electronics suite includes a Marine Technologies DP system, Zenitel CCTV cameras, and a radar and other equipment from Furuno. The lights were meanwhile provided by Glamox and R. Stahl Transberg.
Survitec installed a fixed firefighting system with alarms while Viking provided the lifeboats to be used in the event of an evacuation as well as extinguishers and an MOB boat with a dedicated davit. Among the deck equipment are telescopic and knuckle boom cranes from Palfinger Marine (as well as space for future installation of a fourth crane), THR Marine winches and capstans, and a Gurskoy gangway.
The interiors are fitted with Libra-Plast doors, Bohamet windows, an Ulmatec Pyro central heating system, and Jets toilets. Work on the interior spaces was undertaken by Harmony Marine Solutions.
Seifjell will be operated in support of Seistar’s customers along Western Norway. Seigrunn, a sister vessel, is scheduled for delivery before the end of this year upon completion in Turkey.