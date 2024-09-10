VESSEL REVIEW | Seifjell – Norway’s Seistar places smolt transport boat into service

Hybrid propulsion setup ideal for environmentally sensitive waters

The vessel will supplement new and existing customers with new tonnage to cover the increasing demand for treatment and transport services, especially related to post-smolts in Western Norway. The design is developed around the concept of gentle and efficient fish handling in combination with an emphasis on hygiene, environment, and quality.

The newbuild has an LOA of 69.9 metres (229 feet), a moulded beam of 16.8 metres (55.1 feet), a design draught of 6.4 metres (21 feet), a depth of 8.1 metres (27 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 2,600, a gross tonnage of 2,998, and a total transport capacity of 2,200 cubic metres (78,000 cubic feet). Accommodation spaces for the 12-strong crew include cabins and lounges.