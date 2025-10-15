Aker Qrill to convert recently acquired cargo ship into drone carrier

Following conversion, Arctic Enabler will serve as a dedicated support vessel for Aker Qrill's expanding fleet of krill harvesters, providing logistical support in the company's Antarctic fishing grounds.

Through rebuilding and installations, the vessel will be transformed into a modern floating warehouse, equipped with technology capabilities that will enable it to serve as a platform for advanced operational technologies. The latter will include unmanned reconnaissance drones that will assist in mapping krill concentrations and optimising harvesting efficiency.