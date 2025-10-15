Aker Qrill to convert recently acquired cargo ship into drone carrier

Norwegian krill harvesting company Aker Qrill will convert a recently acquired cargo ship into a drone carrier and a floating warehouse.
The vessel to be converted is the 2006-built Kallio, which Aker Qrill purchased from Finnish dry bulk operator ESL Shipping earlier this month for approximately €18 million (US$19 million) and will be renamed Arctic Enabler.
Following conversion, Arctic Enabler will serve as a dedicated support vessel for Aker Qrill's expanding fleet of krill harvesters, providing logistical support in the company's Antarctic fishing grounds.
Through rebuilding and installations, the vessel will be transformed into a modern floating warehouse, equipped with technology capabilities that will enable it to serve as a platform for advanced operational technologies. The latter will include unmanned reconnaissance drones that will assist in mapping krill concentrations and optimising harvesting efficiency.
Aker Qrill said the 159-metre ice-class vessel offers cargo capacity for nearly 10,000 tons of krill meal and substantial bunker capacity to refuel harvesting vessels during operations, eliminating operational downtime and maximising efficiency.
Aker Qrill expects to invest approximately US$26.5 million for the conversion works.