ESL Shipping sells 2006-built bulker for €18m

Finnish dry bulk operator ESL Shipping has sold the Kallio to Norway-based the Qrill Company. The sales price for the vessel, which was built in 2006, is about €18 million ($19.4 million).
ESL's parent company, Aspo, expects to record a sales gain of approximately €10 million from the transaction.
The company stated that divesting the older vessel will help to speed up the "green transition" of its fleet and will strengthen the financing of new vessels currently under construction. The first of the company's new generation of vessels is scheduled to join the fleet in about two years.
Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo, said, “By divesting Kallio, we strengthen the balance sheet of ESL Shipping and implement our strategy.”
Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping, added that ensuring sufficient capacity during the transition period is a priority, and the company will consider chartering or acquiring additional vessels if needed.
The Kallio, which sailed under the Finnish flag, has now been handed over to its new owner. ESL Shipping aims to reassign the vessel's crew to its other ships where possible.