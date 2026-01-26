Aker Qrill christens converted drone-carrying warehouse ship

Norwegian krill harvesting company Aker Qrill has formally named a recently acquired drone carrying vessel that will also be operated as a floating warehouse.

The 2006-built cargo ship Kallio, which Aker Qrill purchased from Finnish dry bulk company ESL Shipping in October 2025, has been renamed Antarctic Enabler.

The vessel will serve as a dedicated support vessel for Aker Qrill's expanding fleet of krill harvesters, providing logistical support in the company's Antarctic fishing grounds.