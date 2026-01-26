Aker Qrill christens converted drone-carrying warehouse ship

Norwegian krill harvesting company Aker Qrill has formally named a recently acquired drone carrying vessel that will also be operated as a floating warehouse.
The 2006-built cargo ship Kallio, which Aker Qrill purchased from Finnish dry bulk company ESL Shipping in October 2025, has been renamed Antarctic Enabler.
The vessel will serve as a dedicated support vessel for Aker Qrill's expanding fleet of krill harvesters, providing logistical support in the company's Antarctic fishing grounds.
The vessel has been outfitted to carry unmanned reconnaissance drones that will assist in mapping krill concentrations and optimising harvesting efficiency.
Aker Qrill said the 159-metre ice-class vessel offers cargo capacity for nearly 10,000 tons of krill meal and substantial bunker capacity to refuel harvesting vessels during operations, eliminating operational downtime and maximising efficiency.
Other modifications include a hangar and control station for multiple search drones; expanded and modernised accommodation areas; renewed waste management systems; and safety and operational systems upgraded in compliance with Polar Code standards.
The conversion on Antarctic Enabler was undertaken by Turkey's Norse Shipyard. Design work was provided by Norwegian naval architecture firm NSK Ship Design.