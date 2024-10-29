Iceland’s Gjogur takes delivery of new pelagic trawler

The newer Hakon has an LOA of 75.4 metres, a moulded beam of 16.5 metres, a depth of 6.15 metres, and a gross tonnage of 2,900. The accommodation for 15 personnel includes cabins, a galley, a mess, a cinema, and a lounge.

Power is provided by a 5,200kW main engine driving a 4,000mm propeller to deliver a speed of approximately 16 knots. Electrical power for the onboard systems is supplied by C32 and C18 generators from Caterpillar.